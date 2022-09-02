Totara, the leading Talent Experience Platform, announces appointment of new Group CEO

Totara Learning Solutions (Totara) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Ash as Totara Group Chief Executive. Mark is a visionary CEO with substantial experience creating and growing several technology and service businesses. He succeeds Richard Wyles who is retiring as Chief Executive, after 12 years of service since founding the company in 2010.

Mark has significant experience in scaling out international operations, with expertise across multiple sectors. Tim Cooper, Director representing major shareholder Five V Capital added, "we welcome Mark to Totara. Mark is an energetic, results-driven leader with a strong track record of success in managing complex business operations. We are excited about the contributions he will make, joining a talented team to lead the next phase of Totara's growth.

On behalf of the Totara team, the Board and Five V Capital, I would also like to thank Richard Wyles for his entrepreneurial vision and leadership in building Totara into one of the world's leading providers of learning and talent management technologies. We have been planning this transition with Richard for some time as we collectively continue to invest in Totara's global impact. We are very pleased Richard will continue as Totara's Executive Chairman, focusing on key strategic initiatives and facilitating a smooth leadership transition."

About Totara

Totara builds employee engagement, learning, and performance management technologies that enable large multinational corporations, government entities, and mid-market companies to deliver enterprise-level talent and workforce experiences. Totara's Talent Experience Platform unifies a transformational learning management system (LMS), a user-centric learning experience platform (LXP), and a comprehensive performance management system under a single and highly adaptable architecture. Over 1,500 customers globally power their talent and workforce experiences through Totara today serving over 17 million users.

