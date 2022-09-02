Influenza Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Influenza pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Influenza treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

Influenza is a communicable viral disease that affects the upper respiratory tract, including upper and lower respiratory passages. A wide spectrum of influenza viruses causes it. Some of these viruses can infect humans, and some are specific to different species. This activity reviews the pathophysiology of influenza and highlights the role of the interprofessional team in its prevention and treatment.

“Influenza Pipeline Insight, 2022” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Influenza Market.

The Influenza Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

DelveInsight’s Influenza Report covers around 120+ Influenza products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I)

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Emerging Influenza Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

mRNA-1010: Moderna

SAB-176: SAB Biotherapeutics

INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd

CODA-VAX H1N1: Codagenix

ALVR106: AlloVir

Influenza Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Influenza with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the Influenza Treatment.

Influenza key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Influenza Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Influenza market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Key companies in the Influenza Therapeutics Market:

Some of the Influenza companies working in the market are Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc., Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co. Ltd., FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma.Inc, Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co..Ltd, Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co.Ltd, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics Inc and others.

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Influenza Current Treatment Patterns

4. Influenza – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. .Influenza Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Influenza Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. .Influenza Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. .Influenza Discontinued Products

13. .Influenza Product Profiles

14. Key Companies in the Influenza Market

15. Key Products in the Influenza Therapeutics Segment

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. . Influenza Unmet Needs

18. . Influenza Future Perspectives

19. . Influenza Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

