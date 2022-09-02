Submit Release
Samaritan's Purse providing food, water, shelter in flooded Pakistan

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As floodwaters debilitate much of Pakistan, the death toll continues to rise. Overwhelming monsoon rainfall has killed more than 1,100 people, injured at least 3,500, and flooded millions of acres of land—submerging homes, roads, and livestock in its wake.

Despite damaged infrastructure, Samaritan's Purse and our local partner organization are able to reach survivors with needed relief items like emergency food rations, drinking water, and shelter materials.

"Millions of people are suffering in Pakistan right now as a result of the worst flooding in decades," said Jason Martens, Samaritan's Purse project manager. We are blessed to be able to respond quickly through our local partner who will help provide food, shelter, and clean water to thousands of families, sharing hope with those in despair."

Our local partner reports, "Most of these people who have been affected work at brickyard factories or on farms," our partner reported during the distribution. "Right now, because of the raining and the floods, people are not able to have food, water, or anything to live."

Unfortunately, this year's floods are the worst to hit the country in recent history. About 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the unusual amounts of precipitation, many of them by subsequent floods and landslides. Of those, at least 6.4 million people are in need of assistance.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada
Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

