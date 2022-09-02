Riviera Bronze MFG LLC Announces Brad Beard as President

The Board of Directors for Riviera Bronze MFG LLC announced today that Brad Beard has been named as President.

VENTURA, Calif., September 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Beard holds more than 20 years of senior management experience, most recently as President of Great Lakes Windows - a significant segment business for Ply Gem Solutions. As a leader, Brad has consistently demonstrated the ability to excel. He successfully launched a host of new products while significantly growing both revenue and profitability. Prior to his tenure at Great Lakes, Brad was President of Four Seasons Sunrooms, Chief Commercial Officer for Associated Materials and led a business unit for Owens Corning.

"I am very pleased to welcome Brad to Riviera Bronze" said Sid Anderson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), "his abilities and experience will add further momentum to the continued tremendous growth and success of the Company."

Riviera Bronze MFG LCC is a leading manufacturer of custom precision steel, thermally-broken stainless steel and bronze doors and windows. Their world-class systems are found in high-end residential and commercial properties throughout the United States. To learn more please visit http://www.rivierabronze.com

