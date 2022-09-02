Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,138 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Find 46 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills Concealed in Vehicle During Traffic Stop

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in natural compartments within the vehicle.

The suspect driver, 20-year-old Izayah D. Ocasio, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

The drugs were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

 
Suspected fentanyl pills hidden in vehicle compartment Suspected fentanyl pills hidden in vehicle compartment Suspected fentanyl pills VW Jetta driven by suspect 

You just read:

Troopers Find 46 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills Concealed in Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.