Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,099 in the last 365 days.

US Secretary of State sends greetings to Việt Nam on 77th National Day

VIETNAM, September 2 -  

HÀ NỘI — US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, on behalf of the US government, on September 1 (Hà Nội time) sent greetings to the Vietnamese government and people on the occasion of Việt Nam 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).

A release from the US State Department said the Secretary highlighted the achievements the US and Việt Nam have jointly recorded over the past in accelerating the common priorities on regional security, prosperity, climate change fight, global health challenge settlement and intensifying relations and exchanges between the two peoples.

The Secretary affirmed the bilateral friendship on the basis of the US support to a strong, prosperous and independent Việt Nam, as well as long-term commitments by the two sides in settling war consequences and humanitarian issues. He expressed his hope for continued cooperation with the Vietnamese government and people to bring about prosperity, peace and stability for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, within the framework of the US-Việt Nam Dialogue in Asia-Pacific held in Washington D.C. on August 30, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ had exchanged ideas on issues related to the two countries’ common concern in pushing up peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

According to the office of the State Department’s Spokesperson, the two sides affirmed the importance of the continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, as well as the marking of the 10th anniversary of the Viêt Nam-US comprehensive partnership which will come next year. — VNS

You just read:

US Secretary of State sends greetings to Việt Nam on 77th National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.