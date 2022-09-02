US Secretary of State sends greetings to Việt Nam on 77th National Day

VIETNAM, September 2 -

HÀ NỘI — US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, on behalf of the US government, on September 1 (Hà Nội time) sent greetings to the Vietnamese government and people on the occasion of Việt Nam 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022).

A release from the US State Department said the Secretary highlighted the achievements the US and Việt Nam have jointly recorded over the past in accelerating the common priorities on regional security, prosperity, climate change fight, global health challenge settlement and intensifying relations and exchanges between the two peoples.

The Secretary affirmed the bilateral friendship on the basis of the US support to a strong, prosperous and independent Việt Nam, as well as long-term commitments by the two sides in settling war consequences and humanitarian issues. He expressed his hope for continued cooperation with the Vietnamese government and people to bring about prosperity, peace and stability for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, within the framework of the US-Việt Nam Dialogue in Asia-Pacific held in Washington D.C. on August 30, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ had exchanged ideas on issues related to the two countries’ common concern in pushing up peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

According to the office of the State Department’s Spokesperson, the two sides affirmed the importance of the continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, as well as the marking of the 10th anniversary of the Viêt Nam-US comprehensive partnership which will come next year. — VNS