Việt Nam wishes to collaborate with UN in digital transformation: ambassador

VIETNAM, September 2 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam wishes to collaborate with the United Nations (UN) on digital transformation in both policy formulation and implementation, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the international organisation has stated.

At a September 1 meeting with Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, the diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to contribute to the UN's policies and strategies in the field, including an initiative on a global digital agreement in the Secretary-General's report on “Our Common Agenda”.

Việt Nam can share experiences with other countries and with the UN on ensuring online education during the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for future crises, he said.

Giang also stressed his willingness to connect the office of the UN Under-Secretary-General with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and IT enterprises in contribution to the UN's digital transformation efforts.

For his part, Singh Gill highly appreciated Việt Nam’s achievements in IT development and digital transformation in recent years, especially the Government's implementation of a national digital transformation strategy to 2025, with a vision to 2030.

The UN and Việt Nam have a lot of potential for cooperation, he said, wishing to strengthen connections with businesses operating in Việt Nam’s IT sector. — VNS