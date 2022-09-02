Sounds of Success Community Marching Band Non Profit Launches Fundraising Raffle

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Invited to London June 2023. They need America's help to send them to London to represent the United States in London Band Week The Sounds of Success Community Marching Invited to London June 2023. They are the only community marching band from the United States invited to participate in London Band Week,June 2023. The band will be accompany Willie Spence as he sings America's National Anthem at London Band Week in June 2023. The band launched a fundraising raffle to raise the $500,000 plus to take 100 band members to London. Willie Spence is the runner up in Ameri

Sounds Of Success Community Marching Band Launches Fundraising Raffle to take 100 kids to London Band Week. Two new cars are up for grabs.

We need America's help to get to London for London Band Week. We are representing America, in all of her beauty. Please purchase a raffle ticket to help up. This is a trip of a lifetime for these kids” — Antoine Miller - Band Director Sounds Of Success Community Marching Band

Sounds of Success Nonprofit Launches Fundraising Raffle

The first and Second Prizes are a 2023 BMW330i and a 2023 Hyundai Venue

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band, a nonprofit, is sponsoring a raffle to benefit the organization’s programs with an emphasis on a trip to London in June 2023 for London Band Week. Antoine Miller, Founder and Music Director of the Sounds of Success Marching Band, hopes to bring 100 band members (ages 5 to 23) and their chaperones to London to represent America as the only community marching band invited from the US to perform at this spectacular global event. It was recently announced that Riviera Beach native Willie Spence, the runner-up from season 19 of American Idol, will travel with the band to perform our National Anthem in London.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, and participants stand a chance of winning six prizes. The Grand prize is a BMW 330i. The second prize is a 2023 Hyundai Venue. No additional purchase is needed.

3rd Prize – VIP Private day on the water onboard a luxury yacht for up to 13 people.

Choice of departure from West Palm Beach, Broward, or Miami-Dade County

4th Prize – 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for 8

5th Prize – 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for 4

6th Prize – 85-inch Samsung TV set

Raffle tickets are now on sale through 5:00 pm ET on December 16, 2022, at the Sounds of Success website: https://soswarriorsraffle.com/. The random drawing is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2022, and raffle organizers will announce the location via email. NOTE: Raffle ticket sales are only open to legal residents of the United States who are of legal age in their state of residence before the beginning of this raffle period. For more details on the raffle rules, click here.

About SOS:

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides after-school musical development for students from the community. Their goal is to help children reach their full musical potential by teaching them how to play various instruments. Band members range in age from 10 to 23.

For more information on London Band Week, visit: www.LondonBandWeek.com

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Performing