Round-Up: Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov Fetterman Announce Commitment to Pardon Thousands of Pennsylvanians from Marijuana Convictions

Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced the PA Marijuana Pardon Project: an effort to quickly pardon thousands of Pennsylvanians from minor, non-violent marijuana-related convictions.

Interested individuals can apply online from September 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Learn more at pa.gov/mjpardon

Coverage highlights of the Marijuana Pardon Project:

AP News | Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions

“It’s a good example of Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman doing everything they can from the executive office on this issue,” said Chris Goldstein, NORML’s Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware regional organizer.

Your Erie | Thousands of Pennsylvanians can be pardoned from marijuana-related convictions

“This pardon project has the potential to open the door for thousands of Pennsylvanians – the college grad looking to start their career, the grandparent who’s been wanting to chaperone a field trip, or any Pennsylvanian who’s been told ‘no’ for much needed assistance. Now’s your chance,” said Gov. Wolf.

Penn Capital-Star | Wolf admin announces pardon push for people with certain marijuana convictions

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, joined by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the state Board of Pardons, and who is a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization, said in a statement that he was undertaking the move in the absence of legislative action on legalization by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

“Nobody should be turned down for a job, housing, or volunteering at your child’s school because of some old nonviolent weed charge, especially given that most of us don’t even think this should be illegal,” Fetterman said.

Fox 56 | One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts in PA

Pennsylvanians eligible for the opportunity to be pardoned are those with one or both of the following convictions:

Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)

Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)

Politics PA | Wolf, Fetterman Announce PA Marijuana Pardon Project

The PA Marijuana Pardon Project aims to support those Keystone State residents who have found opportunities limited by a minor marijuana offense on their record.

Under the program’s timeline, applicants will be notified by Oct. 13 if they will receive a public hearing. In mid-December, the Board of Pardons will vote on individual cases in public hearings. After the conclusion of the hearings, application recommendations will be made to Wolf for pardons that he will issue prior to departing office in January.