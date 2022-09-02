Dulles CBP Officers Arrest San Antonio Man on Texas Child Sex Crime Charges

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a San Antonio, Texas, man at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday who is wanted in Texas on felony child sex crimes charges.

CBP officers arrested Florentin Stefan Dita, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen, after he arrived on a flight from Austria. Dita is wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio for felony continuous sex abuse of a child.

Officers verified Dita as the subject of the warrant and turned him over to deputy U.S. Marshals and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The arrest occurred on the same day that CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. announced the arrest of two Salvadoran men at Dulles airport on Maryland sex crimes charges.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Sex crimes charges are very serious allegations and when vulnerable children are victimized, the allegations are even more heinous,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives.”

CBP processed an average of more than 650,000 arriving travelers every day at our nation’s airports, seaports, and land border crossings, and arrested an average of 25 wanted persons every day. See what else CBP accomplished during a typical day in 2021.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. CBP officers review passenger manifests of arriving international flights and identify travelers with outstanding arrests warrants on a wide range of charges, including homicide, fraud, larceny, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse and child pornography.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.

