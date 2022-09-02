Witness monarch butterfly tagging at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City

Jefferson City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to participate in a monarch butterfly tagging event in Jefferson City. There will be four separate opportunities to witness the tagging:

Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Scientists tag butterflies to track where the insects migrate to and how they get to their final destinations. It also allows scientists to track how long the migration journey takes the butterflies.

Each of these events will be held at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City, and registration is not required. All ages are welcome at these events. For more information about these events, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qJ. For any questions, email the instructor at Austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov.