Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Leaving After Colliding Offense: 2700 Block of 18th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a person and a vehicle in reference to a Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 2700 block of 18th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:12 pm, the operator of a black BMW sedan accelerated at a high rate of speed at the listed location and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The person and vehicle of interest were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Q7AngEvJWoo

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.