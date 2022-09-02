Navy water system users encouraged to participate in follow-up health impact survey

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) are conducting a follow-up survey to learn more about the experience of people affected by the petroleum contamination in the U.S. Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system.

The survey, which follows an initial assessment conducted in January and February, will evaluate ongoing public health impacts, water usage, and attitudes toward the water system.

Individuals can click here to access the online survey through September 23. The 20-30-minute survey is open to people served by the Navy water system between November 20, 2021 and March 18, 2022. Participation is voluntary and participant identities will be kept confidential.

“Jet fuel contamination of a drinking water system on this scale is unprecedented,” said DOH State Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton. “This follow-up assessment will further the understanding of how the contamination impacted the health of impacted individuals and inform our public health response.”

The initial Assessment of Chemical Exposure health impact survey conducted in January and February had over 2,200 participants. Findings included that 87% of respondents reported at least one new or worsening health symptom related to the incident, and that 80% reported improvement after switching to an alternate water source. In addition to reported physical symptoms, 46% of respondents reported new mental health symptoms.

ATSDR’s Assessment of Chemical Exposure (ACE) program helps state and local health departments conduct rapid epidemiological assessments when toxic substance spills or chemical emergencies happen. For additional information about ACE, visit Incident Investigations | National Toxic Substance Incidents Program | ATSDR (cdc.gov).

