Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Meghan Collins to the Council for Early Grade Success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Meghan Collins to the Council for Early Grade Success.

Meghan Collins

Collins, of Tallahassee, is a Deputy Assistant Secretary for Florida’s Department of Children and Families. She was previously the Executive Staff Director and Communications Director for Florida’s Department of Education. Collins earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Louisiana State University.

