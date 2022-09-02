Lawrence Man Arrested and Arraigned in Connection with Drug Takedown by AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force 

HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Bhecor Miguel Marcano Tejeda, age 29, was arraigned Thursday morning in Haverhill District Court and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of Trafficking in Fentanyl, 10 Grams or More. Following the plea, Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $120,000. Tejeda is due back in Haverhill District Court on October 4 for a probable cause hearing.

“Fentanyl is a dangerous and addictive drug that is driving the rise in opioid deaths in our communities,” AG Healey said. “My office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to dismantling drug trafficking networks that are bringing this deadly drug onto our streets.”

“The Haverhill Police Department is committed to working with our many law enforcement partners to do all we can to keep this terrible drug that has ruined so many lives off of the streets of Haverhill,” said Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone. “As Chief of Police I am so proud and thankful of the hard working and courageous men and women of the various law enforcement agencies who took part in this case, and the Attorney General’s Office for committing valuable resources to the Haverhill community.” “

After arresting Tejeda in Haverhill Wednesday night, the Strike Force executed a search warrant at Tejeda’s stash house in Methuen and seized more than three and a half kilograms or 3,780 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approximately 150 pressed oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, $10,000 in cash and a gold Rolex watch. Wednesday’s takedown followed a series of approximately 14 controlled buys of fentanyl from Tejeda by an undercover officer.

Lawrence District Court issued a warrant Thursday charging Tejeda with Trafficking in Fentanyl, 200 Grams or More and Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 Grams or More. He will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on these charges at a later date.

These charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Office has prioritized combatting the opioid crisis and has been working closely with federal, state and local partners to fight illegal drug trafficking throughout New England. The AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force was created in 2016 using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force and has since been strengthened with a nearly $3 million grant in 2018, a $2.6 million grant in 2019, and a $3.8 million grant in 2021, which have expanded ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations. Since its launch, the Strike Force has seized nearly 439 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl including tens of thousands of opioid pills and millions of dollars in cash and arrested more than 580 suspects.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Kirshenbaum of AG Healey’s Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division and was investigated by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, which includes Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Haverhill Police Department and Methuen Police Department.

