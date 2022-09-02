Advanced Tree Care to Close Route 32 (River Road) for Tree Removal in Tinicum Township

King of Prussia, PA – Advanced Tree Care is planning to close Route 32 (River Road) between Cafferty Road and Dark Hollow Road in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, on Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





During the closure, Route 32 (River Road) motorists will be directed to use Cafferty Road and Dark Hollow Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

















MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









