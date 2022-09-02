Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,095 in the last 365 days.

Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Steffin Hill Road will close to traffic continuously through Tuesday evening, September 27 between Craighead Lane and 13th Avenue. Crews will conduct milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, curb improvements, and excavation work. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

  • Take Route 588 (Darlington Road) westbound

  • Turn right onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)

  • Turn right onto Shenango Road (Route 251)

  • Continue straight on Shenango Road (Route 4017)

  • Turn right onto Route 551

  • Turn right onto Route 18

  • Follow Route 18 back to Route 588

  • End detour

East of the Closure

Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.