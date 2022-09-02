Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Steffin Hill Road will close to traffic continuously through Tuesday evening, September 27 between Craighead Lane and 13th Avenue. Crews will conduct milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, curb improvements, and excavation work. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

Take Route 588 (Darlington Road) westbound

Turn right onto Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard)

Turn right onto Shenango Road (Route 251)

Continue straight on Shenango Road (Route 4017)

Turn right onto Route 551

Turn right onto Route 18

Follow Route 18 back to Route 588

End detour

East of the Closure

Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





