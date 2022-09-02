Route 2058 Saltsburg Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Saltsburg Road (Route 2058) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting.

Slide repair and shoulder reconstruction work requiring the closure of a portion of Saltsburg Road between Sycamore Drive and Route 380 will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through late September. Traffic will be detoured via Route 380, Lime Hollow Road, and Route 130.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





