GeoTel Launches New Version of Online SaaS Platform – TeleTracker

Users can now access the largest, most accurate telecom database, including fiber maps, in a customized web portal with the latest in digital twin innovation.

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoTel Communications, LLC, the leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure data, data visualization, and location-based intelligence - is releasing version 5.0 of its online SaaS platform, TeleTracker, to surpass all current telecom data offerings.

TeleTracker, the world’s elite telecommunications infrastructure mapping tool, offers users of all experience levels the ability to know the fiber landscape. Trusted by top brands worldwide and backed by GeoTel’s precise, powerful GIS telecom data. This SaaS platform contains the largest telecom location-based database available on the market. The data encompasses all leading telecom carriers to even rural small business providers and promotes a pinpoint accurate digital twin of the telecommunications infrastructure.

TeleTracker, originally launched in 2013, has been completely revamped to include the following features and functions:

• 1,073 Carriers with Fiber Routes

• Over 4,790,000 Total Fiber Route Miles

• Over 366,000 Cell Tower Locations

• 15,000,000 Fiber Lit Buildings in the USA

• Speed and Performance Updates

• 3D Buildings and Data Visualization Enhancements

• Increased Accurate Business Information and Data Records

• Carrier Fiber Routes - Select for distinguishing Fiber Routes per Carrier

• Machine Learning and AI

• Other Features and Functions

TeleTracker has evolved through numerous updates since its launch. The platform can also be made customizable to almost any organization. You can request a quote to access your organization’s customized portal here: https://www.geo-tel.com/contact-geotel/

About GeoTel Communications, LLC:

GeoTel provides the largest, most accurate, and most reliable geospatial databases available. These unparalleled and well-researched databases consist of more than 15 telecommunications data sets; including fiber maps, carrier networks, and fiber lit buildings. Data can be licensed to clients in a geographic information system (GIS) format or using GeoTel’s web-based application, TeleTracker. For over 20 years, GeoTel’s products and services have been providing companies and government agencies with the powerful leverage and insight necessary to make intelligent, financial, and location-based business decisions.