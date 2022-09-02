Federman & Sherwood Announces That It Is the First Oklahoma Law Firm to file a Complaint Against Nelnet Servicing, LLC

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood is the first Oklahoma law firm to file a class action lawsuit against Nelnet Servicing, LLC due to a recent data breach impacting student loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA). On August 26, 2022, Nelnet Servicing, LLC, a student loan servicing company, reported that it experienced a data breach that involved unauthorized access to its network. The OSLA uses Nelnet's services and it's borrowers private information was therefore exposed.

Nelnet has acknowledged that the breach affected approximately 2,500,000 customers files exposing customer data including names and/or personal identifiers and social security numbers. Nelnet explained that after it discovered the unauthorized access its management supposedly secured its systems, blocked the suspicious activity, fixed the issue, and launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the wrongful activity. However, on August 17, 2022, the investigation revealed that an unauthorized party was able to access student loan registration information between June 2022 and July 22, 2022. It is also possible the impact may affect borrowers from an earlier date.

