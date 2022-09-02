IDOT holds open houses for seasonal employment
ILLINOIS, September 2 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced it will hold a series of open houses for individuals interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide. Open houses will be held throughout the state to spread the word about the department's annual "snowbird" program and help facilitate applications.
At each open house, attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and obtain assistance in submitting an application, which must be completed online.
Open houses are as follows:
District 1:
Oakbrook Maintenance Facility
17W125 Butterfield Road
Villa Park, Ill.
Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Lenox Maintenance Facility
1400 W. Maple St.
New Lenox, Ill.
Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gurnee Maintenance Facility
3516 W. Washington St.
Gurnee, Ill.
Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DOT - District 1 Headquarters
201 W. Center Court
Schaumburg, Ill.
Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
District 2:
Milan Maintenance Facility
4128 69th Ave.
Milan, Ill.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.
Rockford Maintenance Facility
4109 11th St.
Rockford, Ill.
Thursday, Sept. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.
District 4:
Peoria West Maintenance Facility
6500 W. U.S. 150
Edwards, Ill.
Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Macomb Maintenance Facility
2850 E. Jackson St.
Macomb, Ill.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 4 to 7 p.m.
District 5:
Champaign Team Section
201 Eisner Road
Champaign, Ill.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.
District 8:
District 8 Headquarters - Regional Conference Room
1102 Eastport Plaza
Collinsville, Ill.
Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
District 9:
District 9 Headquarters - Basement Conference Room
2801 W. Murphysboro Road
Carbondale, Ill.
Thursday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If interested individuals cannot attend one of the open house sessions or have questions about how to apply, they can call or e-mail the agency contact listed in the job posting. IDOT will also host a WebEx on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m., to provide instructions on the application process. Click the following link to join the webinar:
Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter. They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.
Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for veterans' preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.