IDOT holds open houses for seasonal employment

ILLINOIS, September 2 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced it will hold a series of open houses for individuals interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide. Open houses will be held throughout the state to spread the word about the department's annual "snowbird" program and help facilitate applications.





At each open house, attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and obtain assistance in submitting an application, which must be completed online.





Open houses are as follows:





District 1:





Oakbrook Maintenance Facility

17W125 Butterfield Road

Villa Park, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





New Lenox Maintenance Facility

1400 W. Maple St.

New Lenox, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Gurnee Maintenance Facility

3516 W. Washington St.

Gurnee, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





DOT - District 1 Headquarters

201 W. Center Court

Schaumburg, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





District 2:





Milan Maintenance Facility

4128 69th Ave.

Milan, Ill.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.





Rockford Maintenance Facility

4109 11th St.

Rockford, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.





District 4:





Peoria West Maintenance Facility

6500 W. U.S. 150

Edwards, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Macomb Maintenance Facility

2850 E. Jackson St.

Macomb, Ill.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 4 to 7 p.m.





District 5:





Champaign Team Section

201 Eisner Road

Champaign, Ill.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.





District 8:





District 8 Headquarters - Regional Conference Room

1102 Eastport Plaza

Collinsville, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.





District 9:





District 9 Headquarters - Basement Conference Room

2801 W. Murphysboro Road

Carbondale, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.









A total of 2,536 temporary winter positions are open: District 1 (640), District 2 (266), District 3 (307), District 4 (215), District 5 (235), District 6 (208), District 7 (214), District 8 (284), and District 9 (167). Click here for a map of IDOT's districts.





If interested individuals cannot attend one of the open house sessions or have questions about how to apply, they can call or e-mail the agency contact listed in the job posting. IDOT will also host a WebEx on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m., to provide instructions on the application process. Click the following link to join the webinar:





Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter. They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.





Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be submitted online by Sept. 12. Applications for the Snow Removal Operators will be accepted online throughout the remainder of the calendar year or until all positions are filled. Paper applications cannot be accepted. For job postings throughout the state, visit: https://illinois.jobs2web.com





Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for veterans' preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.





Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including positions available and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, please click here















