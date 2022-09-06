Summit Service Group Sale to The Facilities Group Highlights Accelerating Consolidation in Janitorial Services Sector

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, sees accelerating consolidation in the janitorial industry with the recent acquisition of Summit Service Group (“Summit”)— a janitorial and facility maintenance services company—by The Facilities Group (“TFG”).

Capstone advised Summit on the transaction and noted the deal demonstrates a growing trend toward consolidation and vertical integration in the historically very fragmented janitorial services sector.

Summit Service Group was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1981 and has been Colorado’s market leader in commercial janitorial cleaning for more than 40 years. Summit specializes in single-tenant owner-occupied commercial buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, medical institutions, and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic placed a spotlight on health, hygiene, and consequently the janitorial industry—resulting in elevated demand and a growing need for sophisticated, centralized solutions. Small- and medium-sized cleaning companies dominate the fragmented and growing $70B+ janitorial sector.

Capstone Director Brian Krehbiel advised Summit on the transaction and commented, “Businesses, like Summit Services Group, that have consistent recurring revenue, sticky customer relationships, and have demonstrated continued growth during COVID are attracting significant interest and premium valuations in the market.”

This marks the second roll-up investment strategy in the janitorial services sector for The Facilities Group founder, Bryson Raver—with the backing of specialist private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group.

With the acquisition, Summit joins one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the United States.

ABOUT THE FACILITIES GROUP

The Facilities Group is located in Tampa, Florida and was founded by Revolent Capital Solutions as a consolidator in the highly fragmented janitorial services and facilities maintenance sector. TFG partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers while maintaining brand legacy and driving high-powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. Summit marks the twelfth company to join TFG since its inception, with additional acquisitions expected in 2022.



ABOUT GREENBRIAR EQUITY GROUP

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is specialist private equity firm, with more than $6 billion of aggregate capital commitments across its five funds, focused on investments in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar looks to identify companies with proven management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's deep sectoral expertise and strategic insight alongside their proven operating capabilities and network of senior executive relationships. For more information, please visit www.greenbriarequity.com.



ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.



