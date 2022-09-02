Micromanipulators Market Size Worth $11,988.80 Million by 2030 With CAGR of 4.4%

cell manipulation was the largest segment attributed to the surge in innovative, rise in male infertility and IVF failures and application of micromanipulator

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases, rise in disposable income, and surge in adoption of IVF procedures. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in awareness for male healthcare drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global micromanipulators market size was $ 9,302.48 thousand in 2020 and expected to reach $14,316.85 thousand in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Shift from conventional manual micromanipulators to advanced electric or hydraulic versions, rising global infertility rates, and expanding base of semiconductors and microelectronics in the emerging economies are primarily leveraging the growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of micromanipulator novel applications such as genomics, proteomics, transgenesis and cell cloning would provide continued growth thrust for the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with advanced micromanipulators, lack of awareness among potential end users and limited technical expertise are likely to impede the market growth.

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2021. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.

The global micromanipulators market growth is driven by increase in number of male infertility cases. Women and men who are unable to conceive after one year of intercourse without taking contraception, as well as women who have had two or more failed pregnancies, are considered infertile. According to studies, 15% of couples who have unprotected sex for a year are unable to conceive, and 10% of couples who have unprotected intercourse for two years are unable to produce a viable pregnancy. Within the first three months, 20 percent to 37 percent of couples younger than 30 who are usually healthy are ready to conceive. Intracytospamic sperm injection is a typical treatment for infertility in men and women. The global micromanipulators market size is expected to rise due to rise in demand and surge in cases of infertility diseases.

Key findings of the study:

Hydraulic micromanipulator is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Within cell micromanipulators application, ICSI segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, both in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period.

Within industrial micromanipulation application, semiconductors and microelectronics segment would continue to lead, accounting for more than three-fourth of the overall market revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 29.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By application, the market is categorized into cell micromanipulation, industrial micromanipulation and others. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications, and biopsy applications. Cell micromanipulation is the highest revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period in the micromanipulation market.

North America held largest micromanipulators market share in 2020; this growth is credited to intense research activities, high awareness among the consumers for the adoption of micromanipulators, and heavy investment in the research and development field. However, with rise in awareness of IVF technology and in vitro fertilization, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

