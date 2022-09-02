Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,092 in the last 365 days.

Under Secretary Jenkins Travel to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore, September 5-14

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore September 5-14 to meet with U.S. allies and partners to expand cooperation on global health security, counterproliferation, conventional weapons destruction, civil-nuclear partnership, export controls, strategic trade, and the implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, all key elements of the U.S. commitment to regional security in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In Manila, the Philippines, September 5-7, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior officials and civil society partners to discuss civil nuclear energy cooperation, strategic trade control, and global health security.

In Hanoi, Vietnam, September 8-10, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior officials and civil society partners to discuss aviation and border security, nuclear nonproliferation, global health security, peacekeeping capacity building, and cooperative efforts to further expand the meaningful participation of women in all phases of peacebuilding.

Continuing to Quang Tri, Vietnam, Under Secretary Jenkins will visit sites exemplifying cooperation between the United States and Vietnam to survey and clear legacy unexploded ordnance. While there, she will observe unexploded ordnance survey and clearance, visit the Quang Tri Mine Action Center, and meet with women working in demining.

In Singapore, September 11-14, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior officials to discuss wide-ranging issues including strategic trade and export control. She will also meet with civil society partners who are working to strengthen global biosafety and biosecurity. The Under Secretary will also attend the 2022 Singapore Export Control Summit, deliver remarks for the 10th annual Joint Industry Outreach event co-sponsored by the United States and Japan, and engage with women from the region attending the inaugural Women in Strategic Trade event.

You just read:

Under Secretary Jenkins Travel to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore, September 5-14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.