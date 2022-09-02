Public Health Officials Expand Eligibility for MPX Vaccines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 2, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― In an effort to protect more South Carolinians at higher risk of exposure from monkeypox (MPX) and help end its spread in our state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is expanding the criteria for those eligible to get vaccinated against MPX.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the eligibility list will include:

Men who have sex with men (MSM) who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, gender fluid or gender nonbinary

Any person receiving HIV PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment

“We continue to work to control the spread of this disease and a critical element of that is getting as many people as possible vaccinated among those who are at higher risk of exposure,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “If we can stop spread in the higher risk groups, then we can stop it for everyone.”

As vaccine availability has increased, DHEC has reviewed and updated eligibility criteria to get more people protected from MPX. A recent change in the method used to give MPX vaccinations increased the number of doses available.

Residents can call the DHEC CareLine at (855) 472-3432 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online and use the DHEC Web Chat to find out if they are eligible to schedule an appointment.

The vaccine is not recommended for other members of the general public or health care workers at this time.

MPX, a reportable condition in South Carolina, is not easily transmitted from person to person. It can be spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with infectious sores or scabs as well as during intimate contact such as sex, kissing, hugging, and touching fabrics and objects used by a person with MPX.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed or have a new, unusual rash, please seek medical attention for evaluation.

The risk to the general population remains low at the moment. However, we encourage the public to stay informed about monkeypox through reliable sources, including the DHEC website and the CDC website.

