New Book Helps People Discover Their Brain Type, Why They Do What They Do, and How to Do It Better
OVERRIDE by Dr. David Kipper and Dr. Connell Cowan
Your brain is constantly seeking comfort. How you handle yourself boils down to how you’re hardwired, embedded in your inherited neurochemistry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on today’s breakthrough science into neurotransmitters, a new book, OVERRIDE by Dr. David Kipper and Dr. Connell Cowan, reveals a clear path to overcoming bad habits that sabotage our success in career, love, and healthy living.
People's brains are constantly seeking comfort. Whether it’s recovering from a stressful event that gets their adrenaline pumping or the slow drip-drip of low-lying stress, how people handle themselves boils down to how they’re hardwired, embedded in their inherited neurochemistry.
People's neurochemistry puts them into one of two tribes: Swords are coded to be particularly sensitive to stimulation, novelty, reward, and external expression, while the Shields of the world are coded to be more sensitive to avoiding harm and danger, internalizing emotions. Each coping style possesses strengths as well as an array of behavioral shortcomings. The coping styles reverted to under stress have evolved to help people survive, but they are also the root cause of the most destructive and stubborn behaviors.
OVERRIDE: Discover Your Brain Type, Why You Do What You Do, and How to Do It Better delivers a fascinating theory: Understanding people's chemical tendencies explains how they set their stress relief in motion, and by understanding their tendencies they’ll be able to make healthy life decisions for the better. In exhilarating, illuminating, and frequently funny style, readers will go from identifying their personal neurotypes - through an easy and accurate test - to understanding their vulnerabilities, and break out of self-defeating patterns to make meaningful change with a science-based approach.
OVERRIDE details the struggles of people, both Dopamine- and Seratonin-Types, and show how together with them the authors found a path to change that can start this minute and last a lifetime. Complete with easy-to-use strategies and exercises, here are engaging micro and macro insights into iconic human problems, backed up by the latest scientific research into why we are the way we are.
Combining groundbreaking research with inspiring and revelatory real-life stories of struggle and transformation, OVERRIDE will reveal the blueprint of one's DNA, giving a practical, easy-to-grasp, yet revolutionary framework for achieving the life you really want.
OVERRIDE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS:
Dr. Connell Cowan (Los Angeles, CA) is a clinical psychologist. He co-wrote Smart Women/Foolish Choices, a runaway bestseller that spawned an entire genre of books dealing with male/female dilemmas. The book spent nearly a year on the New York Times bestseller list, sold millions of copies, has been published in 23 different languages, and was made into a hit musical. His second book, Women Men Love/Women Men Leave, also became a NYT bestseller. Husbands & Wives completed the relationship trio. He has appeared on hundreds of radio and television shows and his writings have been published in a number of journals, magazines, and newspapers internationally. Dr. Cowan also established the Human Sciences Center in Los Angeles––a non-profit center for research and treatment funded in part by a grant from the Eli Lilly Foundation. The innovative work he developed at the Center was featured on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” He has taught at the California School of Professional Psychology and in UCLA’s School of Public Health. Along with his writings and clinical practice, Dr. Cowan has created and produced a number of television and video projects for syndication and cable blending both psychological information and drama.
Dr. David Kipper has practiced internal medicine in Los Angeles for over three decades. He has appeared as an expert commentator on all major networks, has produced numerous programs on health and health care, appeared on the Today Show, and contributes to the Huffington Post. Dr. Kipper is currently a co-host for ABC Radio’s The Medical Show, a weekly national call-in show addressing all areas of medicine. After 12 years on the air, The Medical Show will be syndicated to a wide national audience with podcasts and a web presence that advocates for patients seeking personalized solutions to complicated health problems. Dr. Kipper co-founded the Medical Group of Beverly Hills, the largest multidisciplinary healthcare provider in Los Angeles. He also co-founded the California Institute for Behavioral Medicine, a mind-body approach to managing stress, incorporating conventional and homeopathic therapies that Time Magazine described as “groundbreaking.” Dr. Kipper’s 2010 book The Addiction Solution (Rodale Press, 2010) helped create a paradigm shift in the treatment of this disease from a behavioral malady to a chronic medical illness, determined by our unique brain chemistry and triggered by stress.
