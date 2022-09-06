Submit Release
James Kahn’s ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’ - Unique Folk Album Ties Traditional Shanties to Modern Struggles

Effects of Climate Change and Rising Seas

By the Risin' of the Sea CD Cover

Laurel Award for Best Music Video

Best Music Video, Risin' of the Sea, Global Film and Music Festival

Headshot of Singer-Songwriter James Kahn

James Kahn Between Shanties

James Kahn’s ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’ to be on the Recording Academy™ 1st ballot, offered for consideration as Best Folk Album on the upcoming Grammy Awards®.

This album was inspired by the environmental threats we so urgently face. My hope is that the emotional power of music can reach people’s hearts where news headlines fall short.”
— James Kahn
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-nominated TV writer-producer/novelist/singer-songwriter James Kahn is excited to announce his contemporary sea shanty album, 'By the Risin’ of the Sea,' has been officially submitted to The Recording Academy™, to be included on their first-round ballot for consideration for the upcoming Grammy Awards®, offered in the category of Best Folk Album.

The winners of that round will be announced by The Recording Academy™ on November 15th, 2022. We are thrilled to be a part of this. You can listen to the album on Soundcloud, watch the award-winning video, and read the reviews at https://conta.cc/3czSR9a.

Inspired by the environmental movement, Kahn has crafted a powerful collection of original shanties, sung in the traditional form, but confronting modern environmental struggles. It’s an exquisite blend of harmonies addressing the stark realities of climate change, and its planetary costs. Like all great folk music, this album hews closely to an original folk tradition, while linking it thematically to issues of contemporary impact.

James Kahn is the author of many novels and novelizations – including Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and The Goonies – as well as being the writer-producer on such iconic television series as Star Trek: Voyager and Melrose Place. But in recent years he’s turned his prodigious talents to creating Folk music. With this latest contribution he hopes to promote social change by engaging people on the deeper, more emotional level of song.

He further hopes to highlight this critical need to raise social awareness of the climate problem by participating in the popular, exciting Grammy Awards® process - and help showcase the new focus on social change being introduced by The Recording Academy™.

Just as sailors once sang their a cappella work songs while grappling with stormy oceans, and with the elements that threatened their lives – so do these shanties regale us with cautionary tales about the rising seas of global warming, and the other storms that rattle our own time - like Covid-19, refugee crises, ocean pollution, and the longing for personal meaning.

The tracks are alternately moving, poignant, funny, angry, and yet hopeful. Building on the recent revival of interest in sea shanties, this collection brings them into the modern age, addressing contemporary themes with classic folk musical strains, in a melding never before heard.

Folk music fans: Listen to the songs, check out the reviews, and read the liner notes of this GREAT FOLK ALBUM!

Add the songs to your Spotify playlist at https://open.spotify.com/album/2SuFuGZ7K3Ec4THOkp9Hck

More about James Kahn at
https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesKahnEntertainments
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0434851/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1
https://thatjameskahn.com/

James Kahn
Music and Words Publishing
JKMusicAndBooks@gmail.com
Risin' of the Sea

