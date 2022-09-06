The Benefits of Reputation Management in SEO
Learn how reputation management and search engine optimization (SEO) mesh to create a better online presence.
Online Reputation Management is crucial for any business, large or small. It is a consistent, ongoing effort to maintain your preferred image in the digital space.”BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reputation management is an often overlooked element of search engine optimization (SEO).
Why?
Reputation management is typically associated with traditional marketing practices—think expertly designed logos, attendance at networking events, and public relations.
As it turns out, reputation management in SEO is a blend of traditional and digital marketing tactics—it's the process of creating and shaping the narrative that surrounds a brand.
A strong reputation management campaign can accelerate a business's growth. A weak reputation management campaign can be a red flag to consumers—91% of customers claim they read reviews before buying. Significant time gaps between reviews, negative reviews, and low review counts will often make customers walk away.
Good reputation management demonstrates two main things:
Customer thoughts and concerns matter
The business is healthy and here to stay
Here are some of the best practices for maintaining a healthy online reputation—update Google Business Profile (GBP) with current information and posts, request reviews, monitor non-google review sites, create an active social media presence, search engine optimize (SEO) the site, and run visibility-focused PPC campaigns.
Additionally, maintain constant engagement with reviewers and showcase the positives—keeping the brand's narrative at the forefront. Maintaining a focused online presence shows dedication to the business and its customers. Lastly, don't forget about SEO and PPC—visibility in reputation management is paramount.
Online reputation management campaigns are ongoing efforts—much like SEO. Many people are too busy to give their business's reputation the attention it deserves, so it is comforting to know that there's help available. Don’t hesitate to reach out to online reputation management and digital marketing experts if assistance is needed.
