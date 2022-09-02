Lexaria Welcomes Dr. Catherine Turkel to its Board of Directors

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXXLEXXW (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that Catherine Turkel, PharmD, PhD has joined the board of directors of Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

"It is a pleasure to join the Lexaria Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution," said Dr. Turkel. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board as they continue the development of DehydraTECH technology into a broad range of drug products for potential use in several important therapeutic areas."

Dr. Turkel has more than 20 years' experience as an executive in start-up and mid-size pharma/biotech companies. She was Founder and CEO of Nezee Therapeutics and served as President and R&D head at Novus Therapeutics ELDN. She currently acts as an independent Board Director at Object Pharma (private) and Prostate Cancer Research (nonprofit; member of the Translational Scientific Advisory Committee) and is a Dean Advisor at Chapman University School of Pharmacy.

Dr. Turkel has formulated Food and Drug Administration registration & commercial strategic plans and has led global development programs for pharmaceutical and biologic treatments from phase 1 through phase 4 related to Neurosciences, Pain, Cardiovascular, Psychiatry, Rare Diseases, Ophthalmology, Aesthetics, Urology and Otology therapeutic areas. Dr. Turkel designed and led Allergan's ABBV pioneering BOTOX® Chronic Migraine registration program, generating revenue of more than a billion dollars.

"Lexaria is delighted to welcome Dr. Turkel as we continue to position the Company for advancement following our recent successful pre-IND meeting with the Food and Drug Administration," said Chris Bunka, Chairman of the Board of Lexaria. "Catherine's practical development and regulatory expertise will be of increasing value to Lexaria and we look forward to working with her."

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 27 patents granted and roughly 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

