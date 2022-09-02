NIO INVESTORS: 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser For More Details

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP urges NIO, Inc. ("NIO") investors who suffered losses between March 1, 2021 and July 11, 2022 to contact our law offices immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against NIO. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.

Class Period: March 1, 2021 - July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 24, 2022

For more information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/NIO/

Contact Lieff Cabraser: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that electric car manufacturer, NIO, misrepresented and failed to disclose that it improperly overstated its net income by selling batteries for its vehicles to an unconsolidated related party. NIO, an electric car manufacturer, gave customers the option to lease batteries for their vehicles from a third party through a subscription program.

On June 28, 2022, Grizzly Research LLC ("Grizzly Research") published a report claiming that NIO inflated its net income by approximately 95% by selling batteries to an unconsolidated related party and recognizing revenues immediately, rather than over the lifetime of the subscription. On this news, the price of NIO ADSs fell $0.59, or 2.57%, from a closing price of $22.95 per ADS on June 27, 2022, to close at $22.36 per ADS on June 29, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

On July 11, 2022, NIO announced that it had appointed a special committee of independent directors to oversee an investigation into the allegations in the Grizzly Research report. On this news, the price of NIO ADSs fell $2.03, or 8.98%, from a closing price of $22.60 per ADS on July 10, 2022, to close at $20.57 per ADS on July 11, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

