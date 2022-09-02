Global Wireless Gigabit Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Highly Secure and Virtually Interference-Free Operations Driving Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Gigabit Market (2022-2027) by Type, Product, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Gigabit Market is estimated to be USD 20.59 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.25 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.54%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Wireless Gigabit Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Technology, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into 802.11AD, 802.11AC.

By Product, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Display Devices, Network Infrastructure Devices, and Networking Devices.

By Technology, the market is classified into Integrated Circuit Chip, and System on Chip.

By Application, the market is classified into BFSI, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Government, Healthcare, IT & telecom, and Networking.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Wireless Gigabit Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Wireless Gigabit Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wireless Gigabit Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Requirement for Improved Internet Connectivity and Better Speed

Growing Demand for Highly Secure and Virtually Interference-Free Operations

Advantages of The 60 GHz Frequency Band Such as Unlicensed Availability

Restraints

Increasing Chipset Manufacturing Costs with Development of Complex Embedded WiGig Chipsets

Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Cloud Storage Solution Due to Its Cost Effective Nature

Ongoing Technological Innovations and Developments in The Field of Communications

Challenges

Short Operating Range of Wireless Gigabit Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Type

7 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Product

8 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Technology

9 Global Wireless Gigabit Market, By Application

10 Americas' Wireless Gigabit Market

11 Europe's Wireless Gigabit Market

12 Middle East and Africa's Wireless Gigabit Market

13 APAC's Wireless Gigabit Market

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices

Azurewave Technologies

Blu Wireless Technology

Broadcom Corp Cisco Systems

Infineon Technologies

Intel

MediaTek

NEC Enterprise Communication Technologies

NetGear

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

Peraso Technologies

Qualcomm

Sivers Semiconductors AB

STMicroelectronics

Tensorcom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3qjt7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets