Farmers, Community Leaders Launch Midwest Ag Future to Highlight Benefits of Carbon Capture Technology

Midwest Ag Future is a new organization bringing people together to support agriculture, farmers, and Main Street America, guaranteeing they remain key to our lives and our economy for generations to come. Ethanol with carbon capture ensures that bright future.

"Midwest Ag Future is a volunteer organization of businesses and individuals whose families, communities and livelihoods depend on a healthy agricultural sector. It was originally founded by Midwest members of the Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance to support agriculture and related equipment and infrastructure industries, all vital to our sectors and to the broader economy," said Brad Gruhot, the Marshall, Minn. Area Chamber of Commerce President and Midwest Ag Future business advisor.

Ethanol is a key part of agriculture. It must remain an essential fuel now and into the future for agriculture to thrive. Efforts like the proposed Summit Carbon Capture project will capture and permanently store carbon dioxide from the production of ethanol making it a net-zero fuel and ensuring its future as a fuel across the country.

"Expanding beyond our initial base, we are supported by businesses, organizations and individuals from many sectors of the economy who understand the importance of actively supporting agriculture with their collective voice and resources. Sharing information, advocating for projects, and countering wrong or misleading information are some of the important ways we work together to support agriculture," Gruhot added.

About Midwest Ag Future

Midwest Ag Future brings people together to support agriculture, farmers, and Main Street America; guaranteeing they remain key to our lives and our economy for generations to come. Ethanol with carbon capture ensures that bright future. To learn more please visit MidwestAgFuture.com.

