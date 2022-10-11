New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announce Seven Corporate Interviews on This Week's TV Broadcast, Sunday, September 4, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, September 4, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 382nd TV show line-up, features the following seven (7) Corporate interviews:

1). SKYX Platforms Corp.'s (d.b.a- Sky Technologies) SKYX interview with Rani Kohen, Founder.

2). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol's UPI/USD ($UPI) interview with Colin Jordan, CEO, and Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator.

3). Cryptocurrency- Fantom Foundation's FTM/USD ($FTM) interview with Professor Bernhard Scholz, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer (CRO).

4). Metaverse – CEEK VR's (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Mikra Cellular Sciences (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) NXTTF interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

7). "The Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV has Rani Kohen, Founder, SKYX Platforms Corp. (d.b.a- Sky Technologies) SKYX ($SKYX) on the show talking to TV Host Jane King about the Company business. SKYX develops and produces disruptive proprietary safe lighting fixtures and smart home technologies. The Company, with 60 patents, has a mission to create products that install safely, simply, timely, and cost-effectively. Most standard electrical wiring for homes and businesses can take hours/days/weeks to complete. SKYX offers a "Plug-and-Play" approach to reducing time, effort, cost, and accidents. As a disruptive technology, a home light fixture or ceiling fan can be installed within minutes, most likely without contractors. The hardware/software is compatible with all fixture types. Rani explains the necessary approvals, almost like an FDA approval for drugs. When you are making products that use electricity, they need industry and organizational permissions. SKYX has the NEC (National Electrical Code) recognition, NEMA (National Electrical Manufactures Association) , and ANSI (American National Standards Institute) approvals for its ceiling fan receptacle. G1 (Generation One) is the Company's current project, the rollout of the installations of light fixtures for ceilings/walls and ceiling fans. G2 (Generation Two) is the subsequent platform rollout to create smart homes and building technologies. Since the Company's products use low-voltage hardware, SKYX can add additional features to any of its products, including night lights, security lights, smoke/carbon dioxide detectors, and other unique features. Smart buildings and homes can take weeks/months to complete a wiring schematic and installing SKYX products takes a couple of days to weeks, depending on the structure's size. The Company's management, Board of Directors, and consultants are industry experts determined to make homes and buildings safe and smart. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SKYX Platforms Corp. (d.b.a- Sky Technologies) - https://skyplug.com/ .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV welcomes back Pawtocol UPI/USD ($UPI) , a blockchain technology Company that is creating better lives for pets and pet owners. Colin Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, and Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator, talk with TV Host Jane King, updating viewers about current corporate ongoings. Marlina explains her role with the Company, finding animal rescue shelters that qualify to receive crypto donations. Shelters need to be a 501(c) not-for-profit organization that provides rescue services for high-risk and elderly pets. Pawtocol's PetFund currently donates 10% of its revenues to five (5) pet rescue organizations, three in Arizona and two in California. Marlina tells viewers that pet shelters in New York and Florida will soon be receipts of donated crypto funds. Colin updates viewers about Pawtocol's sponsored football game on September 10, 2022, between the University of Arizona and the Mississippi State University. Pawtocol's logo branded banners will hang throughout the University of Arizona football stadium, and during the game, Pawtocol has prize giveaways, including its $UPI (Universal Pet Income) token. The Company's NFT metaverse using its $UPI token continues to evolve. The "Pet Parks," a VR landownership platform, allows pet owners another virtual reality (VR) experience within the $UPI ecosystem. Colin states that the Pawtocol "Pet Tag" product development is progressing with sales/market forthcoming. And the Pawtocol "Pet Marketplace," a decentralized pet product and service market, should be online sometime in Q4 (4th Quarter) 2022. Pawtocol's ecosystem creates real-world solutions, uses, and products/services for pet owners using its $UPI token blockchain. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

Professor Bernhard Scholz, Ph.D., the Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Fantom Foundation FTM/USD ($FTM) ("Fantom") and a professor at the University of Sydney, Australia, talks with TV Host Jane King. Fantom is a layer-1 blockchain that uses Lachesis' aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault-Tolerant) consensus algorithm , allowing multiple DeFi Smart Contracts and other transactions to be executed efficiently and timely with lower transactional fees. Bernhard explains the evolution of the blockchain industry, which started shortly after the global financial crisis in 2008. Bitcoin appeared as a new monetary platform; a secure distributed ledger based on complicated mathematical combinations. Popularity multiplied, and even today, $BTC is a reliable cryptocurrency. In 2015, Ethereum appeared in the crypto industry, a unique blockchain with attributes that can program money and automate financial transactions on a DeFi platform. As Fantom's CRO, Bernhard is opening a research lab to continue to grow $FTM's blockchain innovations, looking to create exciting new uses. Anyone can learn about blockchain and cryptocurrencies with plenty of reliable sources on the internet and YouTube videos. Still, for detailed system understanding, most might need a formal education in Computer Science. The Fantom Foundation platform ecosystem sees its speed, security, and scalability as some of its main attributes that attract end-users. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation - https://fantom.foundation/ .

New to The Street is re-airing the Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) , interview with TV Host Jane King. Mary talks to viewers about the Company's Virtual Reality (VR) platform and creator tools. CEE K VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and other top music artists and athletes are using the platform for concerts, new debuts, fan interactions, and merchandise sales. CEEK's latest VR channel, "The Debut Life," co-hosted and co-created with Billboard's Carl Lamarre , is a Metaverse platform where the musical artist can roll out their news, hit albums, and fan interactions. Other CEEK "Club House" VR channels can create brand awareness and bring new and unique user experiences by bridging the real world to a virtual platform. Mary said that back in 2014/2015, she spoke with META (f.k.a-Facebook) about the internet's future evolution and that the Metaverse would be more than just for games. The Metaverse is changing rapidly, and those committed to bringing vital technological advancements will achieve success; other entities with fewer expectations and technological innovation will not survive. Like a recently published Time Magazine article , publications increased interest in the Metaverse, adding to mass adoption. CEEK's "LAND SALE" marketplace platform enables developers to roll out new VR ecosystems. Oculus, HTC, and CEEK VR headsets are all used to enter the CEEK VR Metaverse. Mary invites everyone to try it out and download the iOS and Android apps. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ . The interview originally aired on August 28, 2022.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT, talks with New to The Street TV's Host Jane King about the Company's Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions for secure communications and data management. Alain informs viewers about a website, threatpost.com , an excellent resource to learn about current and ongoing cybersecurity hacks. The most recent comes from Telegram and Discord, with hackers gaining access to end-users' devices through the apps built-in features. Hackers exploited Telegram's mass broadcasting feature, which enabled them to steal information. Bankers and other regulated industries caught using free open platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and others are fined billions of dollars for not using secure hosted sites to transmit sensitive data. SekurMessenger , with its SekurSend feature, is a solution for individuals and businesses looking for an encrypted close-loop program that ensures privacy. In October 2022, Sekur expects to roll out SekurMessenger for businesses and organizations as an enterprise platform with administrative capabilities that onboard their personnel quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. The encrypted close-loop private and secure message system platform gives a must-needed solution for businesses/organizations constantly under hack alerts. Alain told viewers to expect new product rollouts/upgrades, video tools , and website changes throughout the fall of 2022. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never mines/sells data, doesn't use 3rd party software/hardware, and the Company's built its entire culture around privacy and security. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street's re-airs the interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . LFST NXTTF. From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Faraaz talks to TV Host Jane King about Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health. Faraaz explains Mikra's CELLF™ product , that enhanced humans' microscopic cellular activities. He recommends CELLF as a more effective alternative to multivitamins and supplements. The unique make-up of CELLF allows it to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. As a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, the product contains nutrient doses similarly used in other non-related clinical studies. Many other products in today's market contain fillers and other non-essential ingredients that don't contribute to the body's nutritional needs and demands. Faraaz tells viewers that CELLF's consumer demand is so high that being "SOLD-OUT" is not unusual, and Mikra stays busy meeting demands. Currently, the Company sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. If you are feeling sluggish and lack energy throughout the day, CELLF can help. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ . The interview originally aired on August 28, 2022.

This week's New to the Street TV "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the most recent industry "Hack" and "Back to School" cybersecurity concerns. LastPass.Com, a password management company with millions of customers, is the most recent victim of a cyber breach hack . Alain says that SekurSuite has password management software which is very different from the current competitor products. Password management software typically syncs with websites, allowing passwords to post automatically, which can cause a possible cybersecurity compromise from stolen passwords. Sekur's password manager doesn't allow password storage on a web browser; subscribers will need to type or cut and paste onto a platform's user/password field. Also, the SekurSuite passwords are so strong that some financial institutions and banks won't accept them, using older password security protocols. Also, SekurSuite offers document sharing, data backup, and data management. The subscription cost is $50.00 per month for a single user, and the product caters to businesses. Alain informed viewers that Sekur Private Data is working on a less expensive version for individuals with a much lower yearly fee. SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features are an excellent tool for children going "Back to School." SekurMessenger prevents cyberbullying, photo bombs, impersonations, and other malicious actions because the app allows for complete anonymity and the end-user the ability to accept or deny receiving messages. You can control who is on your SekurMessenger approved list, giving only your Sekur number. SekurMessenger is only 5.00 per month for individuals, and with PROMO CODE: SEKUR15, subscribers can get an additional 15% off a year subscription fee. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number, and the Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekursuite.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?"

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

