Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,072 in the last 365 days.

Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Diagnostics" or "the Company") CODX and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Co-Diagnostics securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/codx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to the market. On August 11, 2022, Co-Dx shocked investors when the Company issued a press release and filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company disclosed revenue of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from $27.4 million during the prior year period, a decline of almost 82%. The Company primarily attributed the decrease to lower demand of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test. On this news, Co-Dx's common stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 30.65%, to close at $4.48 per share on August 12, 2022.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/codx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Co-Diagnostics you have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


You just read:

Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.