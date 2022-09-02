Window Films Market Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Type, Material, Product, Application and Forecast, 2021-2030

Window-Films Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Window Films Market by Material (Vinyl, Polyester, Plastic, Ceramic, and Others), Product Use (Sun Control, Decorative, Security and Safety, and Privacy) and Application (Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Marine and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Window Films market growth is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient window films and surge in demand from the automobile industry. However, surge in regulation on tinted films hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Based on material, the report is divided into vinyl, polyester, plastic, ceramic, and others. The polyester segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Window Films market was pegged at $10.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of product use, the report is classified into sun control, decorative, security and safety, and privacy. The privacy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the sun control segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global Window Films market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across EMEA held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the market across GCA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global Window Films market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Armolan Windows Films, Garware Suncontrol, Eastman Chemical Company, Polytronix Inc, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Purlfrost Ltd, Solar Control Films, American Standard Window Film, The Window Film Company, and Toray Plastic.

Covid-19 scenario:

The construction industry was among the worst-hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic due logistical challenges, shortage of raw material, and workforce. Moreover, the drastic drop in financial market hampered the construction investments, which reduced the demand for Window Films market.

The restrictions imposed by governments to combat the virus led to disrupted supply chain and forced developers to postpone their projects.

