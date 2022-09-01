Alexander Novak meets with Mitsui &Co Executive Managing Officer Motoyasu Nozaki

RUSSIA, September 1 - The officials discussed bilateral business cooperation between Russia and Japan in energy, as well as issues related to the continuation of the company’s work in the Russian Federation.

Meeting between Alexander Novak and Mitsui & Co Executive Managing Officer Motoyasu Nozaki 1 September 2022

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Mitsui and Co Executive Managing Officer Motoyasu Nozaki discussed bilateral cooperation between Russia and Japan in the energy sector as well as some issues concerning the company’s continuing operations in the Russian Federation.

The discussion focused on the further development of joint gas production and processing projects in Sakhalin, particularly under the Sakhalin-2 PSA (Production Sharing Agreement) project, as well as the Arctic LNG 2 and Yamal LNG projects.

“Sakhalin-2 is one of the company’s largest projects, and Mitsui & Co joined the development in 1986, becoming the only company to develop the project from its inception. Working on Sakhalin-2 and other joint projects is mutually beneficial for our countries. We hope for the comprehensive intensification of our cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the investment and technological areas,” stressed the Deputy Prime Minister.

In conclusion, Alexander Novak extended an invitation to Motoyasu Nozaki to take part in the Russian Energy Week-2022 International Forum to be held in Moscow on 12-14 October.