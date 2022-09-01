Alexei Overchuk’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev

RUSSIA, September 1 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk received a delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjayev.

During the talks, the officials discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation that are of mutual interest to Russia and Uzbekistan. They focused on expanding investment cooperation, promoting links in industry and developing international transport and logistics connections in Central Asia. They emphasised that their bilateral partnership is of a strategic character and that all areas of cooperation are making steady progress.

Mr Overchuk noted the positive dynamics of increasing bilateral trade and economic links. In the first half of 2022, bilateral trade grew by 39 percent over the same period in 2021. Exports increased by 41 percent and imports went up by 35 percent. The officials highlighted the rapid development of investment cooperation, including the implemented projects in the industrial and energy sectors of Uzbekistan.

They also reviewed projects for technical assistance to Uzbekistan in upgrading tax administration and cadastral valuation and the results of easing customs procedures in mutual trade.