Denis Manturov and Jamshid Khodjaev discuss Russia-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation

RUSSIA, September 2 - Deputy Prime Minister – Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Affairs - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev. The ministers discussed trade and economic cooperation, automobile production, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods manufacturing and interregional cooperation.

Denis Manturov and Jamshid Khodjaev noted the positive dynamics in mutual trade, which has grown both in imports and exports.

As for cooperation in pharmaceuticals, a project by Geropharm to localise the production of insulin analogues in Uzbekistan is being implemented. Another project is being developed by Pharmasyntez that includes the construction of a facility to produce cancer drugs.

Consumer goods manufacturing is another area of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. The country is one of the main suppliers of cotton yarn to Russia. Talks are being held on the prospects for the development of aproduction cooperation and mutual deliveries of accessories.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade emphasised the importance of mutual visits between Russian and Uzbek regions to expand cooperation ties. By the end of 2022, representatives of over 40 Russia regions will make official visits to Uzbekistan.

Denis Manturov congratulated Jamshid Khodjaev on Uzbekistan’s state holiday, the 31st anniversary of independence.