Voruganti Nutritional Genomics Laboratory at UNC Nutrition Research Institute receives CLIA certification

CLIA certification allows the lab to conduct Human DNA genotyping as a service for professionals in private and public industries.

We’re proud to have met CLIA’s stringent standards that ensure quality standards of operation and reliability of findings and outcomes.”
— Saroja Voruganti, PhD
KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voruganti Nutritional Genomics Laboratory at UNC Nutrition Research Institute receives CLIA certification for its genotyping services

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – September 1, 2022 – The UNC Nutrition Research Institute is pleased to announce that its laboratory directed by Saroja Voruganti, PhD, has been granted a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification, allowing its lab to conduct Human DNA genotyping as a service for other researchers, scientists, and professionals in private and public industries.

The Voruganti Nutritional Genomics (NGx) Lab, which also serves the UNC Nutrition Obesity Research Center’s Precision Nutrition Core, can accept samples for both research as well as clinical purposes for human genotype testing. This opens a new line of testing for researchers not previously available at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute.

“We’re proud to have met CLIA’s stringent standards that ensure quality standards of operation and reliability of findings and outcomes. We are eager to continue to provide these services, at this new level, to fellow researchers and scientists needing nucleic acid extractions and genotyping analysis,” said Voruganti.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulates, manages, and inspects all CLIA laboratories as mandated by the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR 42 Part 493.2). All CLIA-certified laboratories are expected to meet the regulatory requirements of CLIA. The quality of standards, established by CLIA, ensure the accuracy, reliability, and consistency of clinical test reporting across the country. CLIA applies to all clinical and some non-clinical laboratories operating in the United States.

About the UNC Nutrition Research Institute

The UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI) is an internationally recognized center conducting innovative basic and translational science to establish how individual differences in nutrient requirements and responses to diet affect our nutritional needs. With a mission to apply precision nutrition research to address some of today’s most pressing health concerns like cancer, brain health, and heart disease, our research contributes to the prevention and mitigation of chronic disease across the lifespan from periconception through aging.

