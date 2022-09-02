Wilmington Man Arrested After Lewdness and Indecent Exposure Incidents at First State National Historical Park

Following an investigation into two separate reports of women being followed by a man who engaged in lewd acts and indecent exposure on trails in the First State National Historical Park, Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested Christopher S. Martin, 28, of Wilmington Wednesday, Aug. 31, on misdemeanor charges.

In late afternoon Aug. 16, a woman reported that a person on a park trail had exposed his genitals to her. Around the same time of day on Aug. 31, another woman reported being followed on a trail by a man she later saw putting his hand in his pants to commit a lewd act. She told police that upon returning to her vehicle to leave the area, she saw the same man getting into another vehicle. She was able to provide a description of that vehicle and a license plate number to Natural Resources Police State Park officers, who then obtained an arrest warrant for Martin on charges of lewdness.

During a formal interview after he was taken into custody, Martin admitted to having committed lewd acts toward the women on First State National Historical Park trails on Aug. 16 and 31. Martin was video-arraigned for the misdemeanor charges at Justice of the Peace Court #11. He was issued a no-contact order with both victims, and with the First State National Historical Park and all Delaware State Parks, and released on his own recognizance.

Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers routinely work with and assist National Park Rangers assigned to First State National Historical Park.

Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a jury trial at which the State bears the burden of proving each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

