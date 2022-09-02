Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August.

"The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament to the high quality and desirability of member products," said SSfW Director Lois Federman. "We are extremely excited to see our member companies succeed at this uniquely Wisconsin competition, bringing additional credibility and recognition to the SSfW brand."

Open to Wisconsin's professional food businesses with yearly sales under $1 million, the competition highlights small to mid-size companies in the food processing industry. Judging took place in 13 categories: Drinking it All In, Hitting the Trail, Lip Smacking Salty Snacks, Mixing it Up, Pickle Palooza & Jammin' Jamboree, Processed Produce, Sassy Sauces, Sweet Treats, Versatile Vegan, Best Booth Display, Best Something Special from Wisconsin Product, Best of Show, and Judge's Favorites.

The 27 awards were won collectively by the following SSfW companies:

Cheeses of Wisconsin – Cottage Grove

The Big Moo Baked Cheese Cheesy Pizza: 4th Place Lip Smacking Salty Snacks

Confections for Any Occasion – Theresa

Chocolate Berry Bogs: Best of Something Special from Wisconsin and 1st Place Sweet Treats

Emmanuel's Mix LLC – Milwaukee

Emmanuel's Mix – Spicy: 1st Place Hitting the Trail

Happy Hunter Farms, LLC – Gays Mills

Tomato Basil Soup: 1st Place Processed Produce

Texas-ish Chili Starter: 2nd Place Processed Produce

Tomato Dill Soup: 4th Place Processed Produce

JavaTwist LLC – Waukesha

Cranberry Brew Coffee & Cranberry: Judge's Favorite and 1st Place Drinking it All In

Pineapple Brew Coffee & Pineapple Juice: 2nd Place Drinking in All In

Lemon Brew Coffee Limeade: 3rd Place Drinking it All In

Apple Brew Coffee and Apple: 4th Place Drinking it All In

LuAnn's Homemade Butters – East Troy

Berry Surprise Spread: 2nd Place Pickle Palooza and Jammin' Jams

Chocolate Honey Butter: 2nd Place Sweet Treats

Olympia Granola – Milwaukee

Honey Almond Trail Bar: 3rd Place Hitting the Trail

Pleasant's Best Sauces – Minocqua

Golden Bourbon BBQ: Judge's Favorite and 1st Place Sassy Sauce

Beer Fest Onion Relish: 2nd Place Sassy Sauce

Czech it Out – Caraway BBQ: 4th Place Sassy Sauces

Abundant Garden Marinara Sauce: 3rd Place Processed Produce

Baled Hay – Sweet Sandwich Topping: 4th Place Pickle Palooza and Jammin' Jams

Pop's Kettle Corn – Muskego

Buffalo Ranch Pretzels: Judge's Favorite and 1st Place Lip Smacking Salty Snacks

Mexican Street Corn Popcorn: 2nd Place Lip Smacking Salty Snacks

Banana Nut Granola: 2nd Place Hitting the Trail

Slide Gourmet Potato Chips – Cottage Grove

Honey BBQ Potato Chips: 3rd Place Lip Smacking Salty Sweets

The Maple Dude – Granton

Pure Maple Cream: 4th Place Sweet Treats

Vegan Bakers Man – Oconomowoc

Best Booth Display

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookies: 3rd Place Sweet Treats

About Something Special from Wisconsin

Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program, which provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The nearly 500 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.

