Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats Contest
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2022
MADISON, Wis. – Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August.
"The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament to the high quality and desirability of member products," said SSfW Director Lois Federman. "We are extremely excited to see our member companies succeed at this uniquely Wisconsin competition, bringing additional credibility and recognition to the SSfW brand."
Open to Wisconsin's professional food businesses with yearly sales under $1 million, the competition highlights small to mid-size companies in the food processing industry. Judging took place in 13 categories: Drinking it All In, Hitting the Trail, Lip Smacking Salty Snacks, Mixing it Up, Pickle Palooza & Jammin' Jamboree, Processed Produce, Sassy Sauces, Sweet Treats, Versatile Vegan, Best Booth Display, Best Something Special from Wisconsin Product, Best of Show, and Judge's Favorites.
The 27 awards were won collectively by the following SSfW companies:
Cheeses of Wisconsin – Cottage Grove
The Big Moo Baked Cheese Cheesy Pizza: 4th Place Lip Smacking Salty Snacks
Confections for Any Occasion – Theresa
Chocolate Berry Bogs: Best of Something Special from Wisconsin and 1st Place Sweet Treats
Emmanuel's Mix LLC – Milwaukee
Emmanuel's Mix – Spicy: 1st Place Hitting the Trail
Happy Hunter Farms, LLC – Gays Mills
Tomato Basil Soup: 1st Place Processed Produce
Texas-ish Chili Starter: 2nd Place Processed Produce
Tomato Dill Soup: 4th Place Processed Produce
JavaTwist LLC – Waukesha
Cranberry Brew Coffee & Cranberry: Judge's Favorite and 1st Place Drinking it All In
Pineapple Brew Coffee & Pineapple Juice: 2nd Place Drinking in All In
Lemon Brew Coffee Limeade: 3rd Place Drinking it All In
Apple Brew Coffee and Apple: 4th Place Drinking it All In
LuAnn's Homemade Butters – East Troy
Berry Surprise Spread: 2nd Place Pickle Palooza and Jammin' Jams
Chocolate Honey Butter: 2nd Place Sweet Treats
Olympia Granola – Milwaukee
Honey Almond Trail Bar: 3rd Place Hitting the Trail
Pleasant's Best Sauces – Minocqua
Golden Bourbon BBQ: Judge's Favorite and 1st Place Sassy Sauce
Beer Fest Onion Relish: 2nd Place Sassy Sauce
Czech it Out – Caraway BBQ: 4th Place Sassy Sauces
Abundant Garden Marinara Sauce: 3rd Place Processed Produce
Baled Hay – Sweet Sandwich Topping: 4th Place Pickle Palooza and Jammin' Jams
Pop's Kettle Corn – Muskego
Buffalo Ranch Pretzels: Judge's Favorite and 1st Place Lip Smacking Salty Snacks
Mexican Street Corn Popcorn: 2nd Place Lip Smacking Salty Snacks
Banana Nut Granola: 2nd Place Hitting the Trail
Slide Gourmet Potato Chips – Cottage Grove
Honey BBQ Potato Chips: 3rd Place Lip Smacking Salty Sweets
The Maple Dude – Granton
Pure Maple Cream: 4th Place Sweet Treats
Vegan Bakers Man – Oconomowoc
Best Booth Display
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookies: 3rd Place Sweet Treats
About Something Special from Wisconsin
Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program, which provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The nearly 500 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.
