09/02/2022

Support Connecticut's Farmers and Restaurants During Farm-to-Chef Week, September 3-10, 2022

Kick-off Event on Saturday, September 3 in Collaboration with Green Village Initiative and Bridgeport Chefs

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DoAg) announces that 2022 Farm-to-Chef Week will run from Saturday, September 3 through Saturday, September 10. This special week encourages culinary professionals to use Connecticut Grown ingredients in new ways on their menus while educating residents and visitors about the diversity of farm products grown and raised in Connecticut.

“CT Farm-to-Chef Week is an opportunity to highlight the collaboration between Connecticut’s farmers and restaurants to create flavorful dishes and unique experiences,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Our state is home to restaurants, diners, cafés, and bakeries as diverse as the CT Grown food products available from the ground to the sound. They share a commonality in their passion and expertise that is sure to please your taste buds.”

This year an in-person kickoff will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Green Village Initiative’s Farmers’ Market at Reservoir Community Farm in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Green Village Initiative is a non-profit with a mission to grow food, knowledge, leadership, and community through urban gardening and farming to create a more just food system. The event will include chef demonstrations with Chef Raquel of A Pinch of Salt and Chef Pierre of Metric Bar and Grill.

Chef Raquel is a Bridgeport-based chef who is fully engaged in her community. She created a free 12- week culinary training program for students wishing to become food professionals or entrepreneurs, provides cooking education at local community centers and pantries and teaches at-home, virtual, and private cooking events in New York City and Fairfield County. Chef Pierre is owner and operator of the successful Metric Bar and Grill on Canon Street in Bridgeport – come taste his delicious, farm fresh omelets at the market.

Both chefs will shop the farmers’ market and prepare dishes using CT Grown ingredients. In addition to the regular vendors at the market, special guests Xander’s Cold Brew will be there to provide refreshments, Elegantly Casual Cuisine will have jams and baked goods, and Park City Harvest will have delicious fruit available.

Diners are encouraged to visit participating dining venues at various locations throughout the state. Find a location at www.CTFarmtoChef.com. Click on a location to view their menu and see which farms they source ingredients from.

Special thanks to the following organizations for their support of this initiative, including Highland Park Market, Farm Credit East, CT Milk Promotion Board, Bozzuto’s, Sardilli, FreshPoint, Skyeline Studios, LLC, and Green Village Initiative.

DoAg launched the Farm-to-Chef Program in 2006 to help connect foodservice professionals with Connecticut Grown farm products. There is no cost to either farmers or chefs to join. Farm-to-Chef Week was started by DoAg in 2010 as part of its year-round Farm-to-Chef Program.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

