The World Ethical Data Forum returns next month. The world is on fire; how are we going to fix it?
The World Ethical Data Forum 2022 explores the cutting edge of data and technology - bringing together leading voices across all industries and institutions.
Everyone says data is the new oil. But we don’t want the data age to end in the same fiasco as the oil age. WEDF helps to make sure it doesn’t.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is on fire; how are we going to fix it?
— Serge Droz, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland
Today’s world-changing events have a common thread. They – and their outcomes – are being shaped by data-driven technologies. The World Ethical Data Forum is set to create a crucial dialogue on the future of humanity by bringing together usually competing players to discuss and collaborate on a wide range of issues - from AI and analytics to cybersecurity and privacy, through to human rights and press freedoms.
This October 26-28, 2022, leading experts from across the geographic, political and professional spectrum will join The World Ethical Data Forum, to provide insights and possible solutions to a broad series of complex interrelated issues. All online and completely free for anyone to attend.
“Everyone says data is the new oil. But we don’t want the data age to end in the same fiasco as the oil age. WEDF helps to make sure it doesn’t.”– Serge Droz, federal department of foreign affairs, Switzerland; former Head of Security, Proton
Because these issues have the potential to impact all of us, the 2022 forum will be fully online and free to attend. To make it as inclusive as possible, it will also run in multiple languages across a number of time zones – using privacy-respecting infrastructure (open source, decentralized, interoperable).
Speakers this year include: Bruce Schneier (renowned security technologist), Cory Doctorow (award-winning novelist and author, technology activist), Aza Raskin (Center of Humane Technology), Francesca Rossi (AI Ethics global leader, IBM), Rayhan Asat (human rights lawyer, Yale University), Eamon Gilmore (Special Representative for Human Rights, EU), and more.
Join them. Free registration is now open: https://worldethicaldataforum.org/
About WEDF
At WEDF we believe it is only through active collaboration that we have any hope of surmounting the challenges around the ethics of technology and information. We therefore work with and facilitate ongoing collaboration between companies, institutions, governments, civil society, and experts across the globe. By encouraging potentially competing players to work together, WEDF creates a unique and crucial perspective on the future.
WEDF 2022 has been made possible through the support of Ford Foundation, Shutterstock, Access Now, SWARM, PEN America, Mozilla, Proton, Fairphone, AV.AI, Matrix, Element, and Tor Project among many others.
For media inquiries and interview opportunities - press@worldethicaldata.org
Matthew Freemantle
World Ethical Data Forum
+34 645 11 65 28
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn