Moving Road Closure on Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) for Base Repair in Newtown, Upper Makefield, Lower Makefield Townships

King of Prussia, PA – A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Sycamore Street and Wrightstown Road in Newtown, Upper Makefield, and Lower Makefield townships, Bucks County, on Wednesday, September 7, through Friday, September 23, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the moving closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 532 (Durham Road), Route 413 (Durham Road), and Wrightstown Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

