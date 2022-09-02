Seasonal Employment Alliance Announces Roger Warren, President of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, as Next Board Chairman
Warren succeeds Michael Wood, owner of Wood Entertainment of San Antonio, TX. Wood served as Chairman since the organization’s founding in 2017.WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seasonal Employment Alliance (SEA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Warren, president of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, as the next SEA Board Chairman. Warren succeeds Michael Wood, owner of Wood Entertainment of San Antonio, TX. Wood served as Chairman since the organization’s founding in 2017. Under Wood’s leadership, SEA has grown from a few hundred members to over 2,500 members across all industry occupations. SEA is now the largest and most active H-2B grassroots advocacy association.
Says Roger Warren, “I am honored to accept the position of Chairman of the Seasonal Employment Alliance. Thank you to Michael Wood for his leadership the last five years and his dedication to obtaining an H-2B fix. In his five years as chairman, SEA has gone from a start-up to the preeminent H-2B association. As Chairman, I will look to build upon the foundation Michael laid. I believe, largely thanks to SEA’s grassroots efforts, that we are closer than we have been in years to obtaining real and significant long-term cap relief. I look forward to expanding SEA’s membership, particularly in the hotel and lodging industry, and to further establishing SEA’s credibility with our champions and allies on the Hill.”
Says Michael Wood, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as SEA’s chairman since its inception in 2017. SEA was founded to spearhead the relentless grassroots outreach from employers to their members of Congress. SEA has succeeded in this and I am confident that under Roger’s leadership, SEA will continue to grow its membership and become a further force on the Hill. Permanent cap relief will only be accomplished by the grassroots. I can think of no better person to pass the baton to than Roger.”
In addition, SEA welcomes two new members to its board, Zach Crede and Debbie Powers. Zach Crede is Vice-President of Crede Lawn Care of Charleston, WV. He currently serves on the board of the West Virginia Landscape and Nursery Association and the West Virginia Homebuilder’s Association. Debbie Powers is the co-owner, with her husband Corky, of Powers Midway of Lumberton, NC. Debbie is extremely active in North Carolina Republican politics. She currently serves on the board of directors of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association. We are excited to welcome Zach and Debbie to the board and are honored that they have agreed to serve.
Libby Whitley, former President of MAS Labor, is stepping down from the board to join the advisory committee. Libby was a founding board member and was integral to the establishment of SEA. There are few in the industry who have a better understanding of the program, the players and its history than Libby Whitley. We are extremely grateful for her service, not only to SEA, but to the industry as a whole. Despite stepping off the board, she will continue to be an active participant in the organization.
Gray Delany
Seasonal Employment Alliance
gdelany@sealabor.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter