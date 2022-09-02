Replace Your University to Expand Sales Department After Rapid Growth Exceeds 2022 Projections
Rapid growth during 2022 has accelerated plans to expand sales to manage additional leads and volume of new clientele
Really what we're doing is we are trying to service people to show them that there are things out there you can do better and different.”JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University aims to expand its sales team to handle the recent influx of qualified leads. The demand continues to mount for their financial education services, and expansion is required to continue to properly service the leads going into 2023 and beyond. This aligns with the company’s goal of providing exceptional service to its clients.
— Matt Workman, COO of Replace Your University
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, the company has grown exponentially primarily due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve (especially since most new clients come as referrals of previous clients). Recently, the company was highlighted in LA Newswire as a top young company helping homeowners.
As a result of recent marketing and lead generation, the influx of leads has multiplied resulting in the RYU executive team to accelerate growth plans to begin expanding the sales team to keep pace with the growth. The expansion is currently underway and will provide an additional buffer to the workflow soon.
The company is currently recruiting sales team members with a strong work ethic and client-centric focus. Most of the current sales team were previous clients who wanted to become part of this dynamic company after seeing the results firsthand. The sales team works remotely, and the process has been optimized to work seamlessly with the post-covid remote work environment.
One of the main reasons the executive team of RYU believes they have achieved remarkable growth is due to their commitment to overdelivering for clients. The COO of Replace Your University, Matt Workman, recently stated this about how they go overboard when it comes to client satisfaction, “Really what we're doing is we are trying to service people to show them that there are things out there you can do better and different. I would say on average, as far as refunds go, maybe one to two per month is what we have (which is unheard of in this industry) and a lot of those are due to the person who doesn't qualify. We walk people through a process to make sure it’s going to work for them and if for whatever reason they can’t qualify we just refund them.”
Replace Your University has hit a significant milestone this year with multiple new programs achieving remarkable success and increasing their client base. RYU is quickly becoming the defacto leader in the industry and is on track to become a household name in the next couple of years.
###
You can learn more about Replace Your University and other wealth-building strategies by going to www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and registering for a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
email us here