Bored Ape Yacht Club Chooses Their Own Future
The BAYC DAO team will enter the metaverse through the sale of virtual land plots, according to a pitch deck that was spotted online. Check out #BAYC today!NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFT conversation would always fall short without bringing up the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and their meteoric success, which is now expanding into the metaverse.
In 2021, the NFTs featuring pictures of monkeys with bizarre attire and facial expressions soared in popularity. It is currently unquestionably among the greatest NFT efforts known to date.
The BAYC team is now prepared to extend their current endeavor by exploring the metaverse. after the release of its ApeCoin token.
The BAYC DAO team will enter the metaverse through the sale of virtual land plots, according to a pitch deck that was spotted online. Each story will have unique elements in the form of materials, artifacts, and uncommon characters. According to reports, the team will sell 200,000 land parcels. These will be divided between two sales, which will be held in March and August.
Each sale is expected to generate $178 million for the team. Additionally, Yuga Labs and Animoca Brands are creating a racing game that will be released soon.
Additionally, Yuga Labs is developing MetaRPG, a blockchain game that is compatible with "the host of NFTs." The game's housing feature will let players design new NFTs from scratch or use their existing NFTs to create characters.
ApeCoin, the governance token created by Yuga Labs that is supposed to power the BAYC ecosystem, has just been made public. Reports suggest that the token's initial application will be as in-game money. Beginning in March, several games, including Benji Bananas and another unnamed game, will support the token.
The BAYC team has confirmed the reports of a longer timescale for the BAYC metaverse project called "The Otherside" scheduled to debut on April 30, 2022.
In its virtual world or metaverse, this game will make use of the Massively Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) idea, which supports Web 3.0. So, the game can accommodate up to 10,000 players concurrently. Players in Otherside can create beautiful characters out of their NFTs and control virtual land.
Other well-known NFT collections, including Cool Cats, World of Women, CrypToadz, and many more, will be included in this Otherside BAYC project. This metaverse will develop into an open-world game where players can interact with diverse characters from many planets and possess virtual real estate and works of art.
The actual winners in the end will once again be BAYC holders, despite the epic and undoubtedly sell-out take-up of these metaverse pieces of land. In addition to the Bored Ape's skyrocketing value, being an OG bearer has also come with a host of amazing perks. The Bored Ape Kennel Club, the airdrop of ApeCoin, the Mutant Ape drop, and now a parcel of land in what is undoubtedly the hottest metaverse around. Because of this, the value has been increasing, and the current floor price is 134ETH ($370,000).
Another win for Yuga Labs.
Jessica Stone
Candlelight Press Release
email us here