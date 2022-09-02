AR and VR Market is Set to Progress at a CAGR of 46% from 2020 to 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AR AND VR MARKET value is set to grow by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 25.13%. The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth, although factors such as high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may impede the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of various business strategies by vendors is one of the key trends supporting the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market share growth.
An increasing number of customers are actively requesting VR solutions, whereas others are curious about VR and are seeking information about it. Technological innovations will drive the demand for AR and VR applications during the forecast period as these applications will enable users to use the technology in a more user-friendly manner. Wearable technology platforms will likely enhance the utility of AR in everyday life. The growing application area of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training, will further boost the growth of the global AR and VR market.
The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. among others. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Software development process
- Marketing and distribution
- Post-selling services
- Innovation
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market, vendors
Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 46%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 162.71 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.13
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- HP Inc.
- HTC Corp.
- Magic Leap Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Snap Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
