AR and VR Market is Set to Progress at a CAGR of 46% from 2020 to 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AR AND VR MARKET value is set to grow by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 25.13%. The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth, although factors such as high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may impede the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of various business strategies by vendors is one of the key trends supporting the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market share growth.

An increasing number of customers are actively requesting VR solutions, whereas others are curious about VR and are seeking information about it. Technological innovations will drive the demand for AR and VR applications during the forecast period as these applications will enable users to use the technology in a more user-friendly manner. Wearable technology platforms will likely enhance the utility of AR in everyday life. The growing application area of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training, will further boost the growth of the global AR and VR market.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. among others. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and distribution

Post-selling services

Innovation

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market, vendors

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 162.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

