SOPHiA GENETICS to Participate in Fireside Chat at 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH, a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, announced today Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jurgi Camblong and Chief Financial Officer, Ross Muken will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. EDT.



SOPHiA GENETICS SOPH is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers

