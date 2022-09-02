Genetron Health Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee

BEIJING, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (("Genetron Health" or the "Company", NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, announced today that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has retained Kroll, LLC (operating through its Duff & Phelps Opinions Practice) as its independent financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its independent legal counsel. The Special Committee was formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal letter dated August 21, 2022 (the "Proposal") as well as other potential strategic alternatives that the Company may pursue.



The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal or any alternative strategic option that the Company may pursue. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or that any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") GTH is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

